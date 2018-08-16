Truck runs into Olympus Health Club; driver given OWI ticket

There is a big hole on the east side of Olympus Health Club in Nunez, and it is not because the health club is remodeling. It is because Christopher Thibodeaux drove his truck through the wall.

At around 3:30 Thursday morning, Thibodeaux’s vehicle was heading west, towards Kaplan, on La. 14. For unknown reasons, his vehicle veered left off the road and into Hebert’s Restaurant parking lot. The vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the Olympus gym.

Thibodeaux, 30, was arrested and charged by the Louisiana State Police. He was charged with Operating While Intoxicated (first), Careless Operation and no safety belt.

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff website, Hebert was not in the parish jail on Thursday.

Owners Carl and David Hollier, friends and family were busy cleaning up the mess on Thursday.

“You never know, you just never know,” said Carl.

The Holliers received a phone call Thursday morning saying a vehicle ran into the building. Carl arrived thinking he would see a vehicle halfway inside the building. Instead, the entire vehicle was in the health club.

No one was in the gym at the time of the crash. No equipment was damaged. However, the entire business office was destroyed, including Olympus’ computer.

The Holliers are trying to repair the east side of the building as quickly as possible to let the members back into the gym area.

No timetable is given as to when the club would reopen.