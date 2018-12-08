Two arrested for alleged car burglaries in Maurice area

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, on December 3, 2018, between the hours of midnight and 5:00 a.m. nine vehicle burglaries occurred, as well as the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The incidents occurred in the Maurice area of Vermilion Parish. Video surveillance from the areas showed two (2) suspects committing the burglaries as well as taking the vehicle.

With the assistance of one of the victims, an item reported stolen was able to be tracked to a residence in Abbeville, Louisiana. Through the investigation, several stolen items were able to be located at the residence and surrounding areas. One of the suspects was able to be identified as Mr. Keon Woods, 23, of Lafayette, Louisiana. On December 6, 2018, Mr. Woods turned himself in on an outstanding warrant in reference to the incidents. Mr. Woods was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on 9 counts of Simple Burglary and 1 count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Total bond on Woods is $95,000.

Ms. Andrea Hewitt, 19, was also arrested and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on nine (9) counts of Principal to Simple Burglary, 1 count of Principal to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, 1 count of Obstruction of Justice, 1 count of Illegal Possession of Stolen things, and 1 count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile. Total bond on Hewitt is $100,000.

The investigation is ongoing an additional arrest may be forthcoming.

Finally, Sheriff Couvillon asks everyone to please secure your vehicles when not in use.