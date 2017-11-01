UL Ragin Cajuns fire Michael Lotief, head softball coach

LAFAYETTE — Following complaints of students and a staff member of the Louisiana Athletics department, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has terminated head softball coach Michael Lotief, effective immediately.

Lotief violated University and UL System policies by subjecting student-athletes and coworkers to violent, vulgar language and verbal and physical assault, creating a hostile learning and working environment.

“Behavior of this nature will not be tolerated,” University President Dr. Joseph Savoie said. “I want to commend the students for coming forward. They exemplified great courage in sharing their stories.”

A national search for a new head softball coach will begin immediately, according to director of Louisiana Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard.