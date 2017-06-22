Unrestrained Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Crash near Abbeville

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a single vehicle fatality crash on US 167 near Redwood Road north of Abbeville. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Joseph L. Redmond of Opelousas.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Redmond was driving a 2006 Mercedes Benz 280 southbound on US 167 approaching a left curve in the roadway. Redmond failed to negotiate the curve and ran off of the rights side of the roadway. Redmond’s vehicle continued to travel off of the roadway, striking a culvert, and a utility pole.

Redmond, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office

It is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash. Toxicology samples were taken from Redmond and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists about the dangers of distracted driving. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death. While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury.