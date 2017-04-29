The Lady Eagles celebrate the win.

VC Lady Eagles reach finals

Sat, 04/29/2017 - 3:21pm Shaun Hearen

The Vermilion Catholic Lady Eagles advanced to the Division 4 finals after scoring one run in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat central catholic 10-9.
With the score tied 9-9, Sadie Boudreaux led off the seventh with a stand up triple to right field. Kelli Frith reached first on no throw that put runners on the corner.
Cady Roberts, who had two hits already, roped a liner over third base that scored Boudreaux and gave VC the win.
Boudreaux went 3-3 at the plate. Ainsley MAllet was 2-2 with a double, home run and three runs scored.
VC will Play at 5 in the finals.

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2017