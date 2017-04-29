VC Lady Eagles reach finals

The Vermilion Catholic Lady Eagles advanced to the Division 4 finals after scoring one run in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat central catholic 10-9.

With the score tied 9-9, Sadie Boudreaux led off the seventh with a stand up triple to right field. Kelli Frith reached first on no throw that put runners on the corner.

Cady Roberts, who had two hits already, roped a liner over third base that scored Boudreaux and gave VC the win.

Boudreaux went 3-3 at the plate. Ainsley MAllet was 2-2 with a double, home run and three runs scored.

VC will Play at 5 in the finals.