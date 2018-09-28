Vermilion Catholic cruises to win over Centerville

The Vermilion Catholic Eagles improved to 5-0 with a 34-6 victory over Centerville on Thursday.

The Eagles jumped out to a 19-0 first quarter lead, and then cruised to the win.

Like the other four games, VC went to the air.

Sophomore quarterback Drew Lege had another good night throwing the football.

He completed 9 out of 13 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles did not waste any time scoring. They were leading 6-0, 30 seconds into the game.

Lege found first cousin Ethan Lege on a 72-yard touchdown. The two conversion was no good, and 30 seconds into the game, VC led 6-0.

At the 8:16 mark in the first period, Kalix Broussard scored on a two-yard run, and John Robert Allums nailed the kick for a 13-0 lead.

The VC defense even got involved in the scoring. Outside linebacker Quinton Marshall intercepted a pass and ran it back for a touchdown. Allums kicked the PAT, and the blowout was underway.

The Eagles mixed things around in the second quarter by letting Jacques Touchet carry the football. He scored a four-yard touchdown. Quarterback Andrew Marceaux found Camden Sellers on the 2-point conversion that made it 27-0.

Late in the third period, the Lege to Lege connection happened again.

Drew completed an 86 yard pass to Ethan that made it 34-0.

Ethan had four catches for 210 yards. Half of his catches were for touchdowns.

Garrett Wiggins (3-24), Collin Broussard (2-31), Quinton Marshall (2-15), Saul Dartez (1-15) and Kalix Broussard (1-5) had the other catches for VC.

The Eagles only ran the football 15 times and finished with a total of 23 yards.

Kalix led the team with three carries for 15 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles are on the road to play E.D. White on Friday.