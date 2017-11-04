Vermilion Catholic flies to 54-26 win to finish perfect in district

By ZACHARY FITZGERALD

MORGAN CITY -- Vermilion Catholic took advantage of eight Central Catholic turnovers and a big second half to storm to a 54-26 win Friday and clinch the District 7-1A title going undefeated in district play.

With the win, Vermilion Catholic finished the regular season 8-2 overall and 6-0 in the district. Central Catholic fell to 5-5 overall and 4-2 in district.

"The kids just played hard and played together," Vermilion Catholic coach Brady Thomas said of the team's season. "We played a lot of teams that had better athletes than we did. But the kids stuck together, bought into what the coaching staff was selling. And that's why they've been so successful."

Central Catholic lost five fumbles and threw three interceptions in the game, while Vermilion Catholic lost just one fumble and threw one interception.

Vermilion Catholic dominated the second half outscoring Central Catholic 40-6.

"In the second half, we had a good feel for what they were doing playing man, and we used our matchups inside. And they didn't change what they were doing, so that's where we took advantage," Thomas said.

In the first quarter, Central Catholic scored first on a 82-yard pass from Taylor Blanchard to DeDe Gant and converted on a two-point conversion with 5:09 to play in the quarter. Vermilion Catholic answered with a 66-yard touchdown pass from J.T. Lege to Kris Constantine.

On the ensuing kickoff, Central Catholic lost a fumble, which set up another Vermilion Catholic scoring drive capped by a 30-yard touchdown pass from J.T. Lege to Ethan Lege. Vermillion Catholic had a 14-8 lead to end the first quarter.

A 15-yard penalty on the kickoff then gave Central Catholic good field position at Vermilion Catholic's 37-yardline. Central Catholic soon scored on a 1-yard run by Chris Singleton to tie the game at 14-14 with 10:22 in the second quarter.

Vermilion Catholic then lost a fumble on the kickoff to give the ball back to Central Catholic, which scored on a 4-yard pass from Blanchard to Caleb Menina. Central Catholic led 20-14 at halftime.

Early in the third quarter, Vermilion Catholic's Ethan Lege intercepted a Central Catholic pass returning the ball all the way to Central Catholic 4-yardline. J.T. Lege scored on a 1-yard run to give Vermillion Catholic a 21-20 advantage.

But Central Catholic responded right back with a 37-yard touchdown pass from Blanchard to Tyler O'con, and Central Catholic regained the lead at 26-21 with 7:24 to play in the third quarter.

Then, on Vermilion Catholic's second play of its next drive, J.T. Lege ran the ball 48 yards for a touchdown to put Vermilion Catholic back on top 27-26.

Central Catholic gave the ball back to Vermilion Catholic when Blanchard lost a fumble. Vermilion Catholic scored on a 39-yard pass from J.T. Lege to Dillon Dupree to extend the lead to 34-26 with 2:26 left in the third quarter.

One more touchdown in the third quarter put Vermilion Catholic up 41-26 to end a 27-point quarter. Another interception by Vermilion Catholic set up another scoring drive to widen the lead to 47-26 with 8:18 to play in the game.

Central Catholic fumbled two more times in the fourth quarter. Kalix Broussard scored on a 30-yard run to finish the scoring with 1:52 left to play.

Score by quarter

VCHS 14 0 27 13

CCHS 8 12 6 0

Total yards Rushing Passing

VCHS 426 101 325

CCHS 357 192 165

Scoring summary

1st quarter

CCHS: Dede Gant 82-yard pass from Taylor Blanchard (Chris Singleton pass from Davidyione Bias) 5:09

VCHS: Kris Constantine 66-yard pass from J.T. Lege (J.R. Bazar kick) 2:39

VCHS: Ethan Lege 30-yard pass from J.T. Lege (Bazar kick) 1:37

2nd quarter

CCHS: Singleton 1-yard run (pass failed) 10:22

CCHS: Caleb Menina 4-yard pass from Blanchard (pass failed) 7:09

3rd quarter

VCHS: J.T. Lege 1-yard run (Bazar kick) 9:45

CCHS: Tyler O'con 37-yard pass from Blanchard (pass failed) 7:24

VCHS: J.T. Lege 48-yard run (pass failed) 7:04

VCHS: Dillon Dupree 39-yard pass from J.T. Lege (Bazar kick) 2:26

VCHS: Constantine 26-yard pass from J.T. Lege (Bazar kick) :39

4th quarter

VCHS: Dupree 87-yard pass from J.T. Lege (pass failed) 8:18

VCHS: Kalix Broussard 30-yard run (Bazar kick) 1:52

Individual stats for VCHS

Passing

J.T. Lege 21-38-1, 325 yds. 5 TDs

Receiving

Dillon Dupree 3-136 2 TDs, Kris Constantine 6-100 2 TDs, Ethan Lege 5-76 TD, Josh Broussard 6-13, Kalix Broussard 1-0

Rushing

Kalix Broussard 10-57 TD, J.T. Lege 3-53 TD, Josh Broussard 1-(-2), Kris Constantine 1-0, team rushing 1-(-7)