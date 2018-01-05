Vermilion Catholic hires familiar face as its new head football coach

Vermilion Catholic Principal Mike Guilbeaux got the word Friday morning that VC defensive coordinator Kevin Fouquier has accepted the head coaching position at Vermilion Catholic.

He is expected to join the teaching and coaching staff fulltime in February.

Fouquier is no stranger to Vermilion Catholic. He has been the team’s defensive coordinator for the last seven years and coached under at least four head coaches. He coached the Eagles’ defense when they won a Division IV State Title.

After being a part of the VC head coaching carousel for seven years, Fouquier decided to apply for the head coaching position.

He was one of 17 who applied.

While the defensive coordinator at VC, Fouquier did not teach at the school. He worked in the oil field.

Now that he accepted the head coaching position, Fouquier is expected to be on the teaching staff.

He and Guilbeaux were out of town on Friday and could not be reached for a comment.

It is no secret why Guilbeaux hired the Hanson Memorial High alum. Fouquier has by far the most football coaching experience of anyone who applied for the VC job.

After graduating from Hanson, he walked onto the USL football team in 1984 but got hurt. That is when he took up coaching. He has 32 years of coaching experience, most in the college ranks.

He was the defensive coordinator at UL under Rickey Bustle for a few years. After Bustle was let go at UL, Fouquier was also let go. He went from UL to VC.

Before being named the defensive coordinator at UL, he held the same position at Florida International University.

He coached five years at Middle Tennessee, along with coaching jobs at Texas-El Paso, Texas A&M, Sam Houston and Louisiana Tech.

Fouquier also coached one year at Teurlings Catholic in Lafayette.