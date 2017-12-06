Vermilion Parish School Board names JB Moreno to fill Luddy Herpin's seat

The School Board did not name Luddy Herpin’s wife Shirley as the new as the new school board member in District A. Instead, they named a man who not many school board members are familiar with.

School Board member Laura LeBeouf nominated Shirley but then school board president Anthony Fontana made a substitute motion and nominated JB Moreno from Kaplan.

Moreno has been a resident of Kaplan for 20-plus years. He is active in the Kaplan Lions’ Club.

The school board voted 4-3 in favor of Moreno.

Moreno knew Luddy and the type of man he was. Before being sworn in, Mareno spoke to the crowd, including the Herpin family.

“Mr. Herpin was a good man,” said Moreno. “He was a man of integrity. I don’t mean to hurt the family. It is nothing personal, but I do apologize.”

There was only one board member who actually knew Moreno before he walked into the school board room.

Erath school board member Chris Hebert was contacted by Moreno, letting him know he would be interested in sitting in Luddy’s seat for the next three months. Moreno admitted he would like to run for the seat in the March election.

Moreno works for the oil and gas company Kirby Corp/Stewart and Stevenson.

School Board President Anthony Fontana went on record after the meeting and said the entire process of finding a replacement for Luddy was political. He said it was all about certain board members stopping superintendent Jerome Puyau from getting a new contract.

For the last year, Fontana has been pushing to get a new contract for Puyau, but the vote would end up 4-4. He has been operating without a contract for the last year.

Fontana is not wasting anymore time trying get Puyau a new contract. He plans to bring up Puyau’s new contract at Dec. 14th school board meeting. He is hoping for a different outcome than a 4-4 tie.