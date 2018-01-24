Vermilion Parish School Board takes first step in getting employees pay raise

The first step was taken in getting all school employees a pay raise. It was a small step, but it was a step.

School board member Chris Gautreaux, at Tuesday night’s committee meeting, introduced a motion of having the business department begin looking into ways to give all school employees a percentage pay raise. School board member J.B. Moreno seconded the motion.

“We need to look into the ultimate goal of giving the employees a pay raise,” said Gautreaux at the committee meeting. “I want the business department to come back to us with two or three different proposals on how we can get there.”

The motion was approved 7-0 (Anthony Fontana is no longer a school board member).

While the motion was approved, not all board members were in favor of the idea of giving a pay raise because of the decline of money in the general fund account.

Board member Kibbie Pillette reminded the board that the school board was recently projected to have a $2 million shortfall in this year’s budget. Pillette asked Gautreaux how much was the raise for all employees going to cost the school board?

Gautreaux said the business department is going to figure out a cost amount and bring that number back to the school board.

“The business department will see what the budget can afford, or do we need to pass a half cent sales tax,” said Gautreaux. “It’s just to start the process. It will be the board’s decision to decide what to do. We will determine what percentage (raise) it will be.”

“Where are you going to find access revenue in the existing budget?” asked Pillette. “It would be ludicrous.”

School Board Laura LeBeouf said Gautreaux’s pay raise plan is a “ploy.”

“I think it (pay raise) is an awesome ploy by the other side to calm our teachers down,” LeBeouf said. “I know what is coming down from the state and, we, as a district, are about to face massive cuts. Do the research and bring it back to the board.”

“It is not a ploy,” Gautreaux responded.

Moreno approached Gautreaux to see if it was possible to give the employees a pay raise, Gautreaux explained.

“I know the general fund can not handle a raise,” Gautreaux said. “I just want to explore. If we do not explore what kind of fat is in the budget, we will never get to the cuts we really need.”

Click on link on view video of pay raise talk.

https://youtu.be/GSOv3dIJfys