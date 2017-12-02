Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest someone who is allegedly stealing mail

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, a person has been identified and arrested for stealing mail out of mailboxes throughout

Vermilion Parish. Through video surveillance and a complaint of Unauthorized Use of a Access Card, detectives were able to identify a white in color, four door vehicle and a white female who had been stealing mail from one mailbox and then replacing in other mailboxes as a rouse to steal more mail.

Sheriff Couvillon says that with the assistance of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Detectives were able to locate and arrest the following suspect:

Arrested was Chasity Sturm, 33, of New Iberia.

She is charged with 10 counts of Theft and Unauthorized Use of an Access Card.

Her total bond is $1,500.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated from Vermilion Parish and the Broussard Police Department. The investigation will also be forwarded to the US Postal Inspectors Office for a Federal Investigation.

Finally, Sheriff Couvillon would like to thank the residents of Vermilion Parish for being aware of what is going on in their neighborhoods and says that when reporting suspicious activity to Law Enforcement in a timely manner it is often a key component in solving these types of crimes.