Vermilion Parish Task Force arrests three

According to Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests in Abbeville, Maurice and Gueydan for narcotics related offenses within the parish.

Glynn Pourcio Jr., 35, of Maurice, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm.

Gary Sellers Jr., 23, of Abbeville, arrested and charged with possession of Meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jacoby Maxile, 31, of Gueydan, arrested and charged with manufacturing crack cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine, Drug fraud, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of drugs within a school zone.

Sheriff Couvillon would like to thank the Mayors, and their council, of Abbeville, Gueydan, and Erath, along with their Chiefs of Police, for their support of the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force. Sheriff Couvillon also applauds the concerned citizens of Vermilion Parish for their awareness and assistance in helping the Task Force in fighting the war on illegal drugs. He encourages all citizens with information in regards to illegal drug activities to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 337-740-4501 or E-mail the Task Force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net and your e-mail will be held in the “strictest of confidence” and replied to in a very timely manner.

More information on reporting drug activities can be seen on our Web Site at www.vpso.net. Click on Narcotics and fill out the TURN IN A PUSHER information.