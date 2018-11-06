Voters in Erath continue to vote despite no lights

A handful of Erath voters had to vote with the help of their cell phones Tuesday night at the old health unit building in Erath.

Around 6:50, the town of Erath went pitch black because an electrical wire fell in town.

Voters at Erath city hall continued to vote because of a backup generator. There was no generator at the health unit precinct, but that did not stop the voters.

The commissioners used cell phones to sign in voters. The voting machines continued working because they are fitted with a four-hour battery back. There is an also a light inside each voting booth.

A half hour into voting, Erath mayor John Earl LeBlanc learned about the cell phone situation and dispatched a city worker to bring a large flashlight. At the same time the worker arrived, a Vermilion Parish Sheriff deputy came with a flashlight to offer a helping hand.

While all this was going on, voting was steady at the health unit in Erath. Voters even read the amendments outside using their cell phones.

By around 8:15 p.m., the town of Erath had power.