Want to name Abbeville's mystery chicken?

The Abbeville Meridional is asking everyone to give the mystery chicken a name.

Vermilion Parish has responded with a few names.

Ten minutes after the Meridional opened its doors, the phone began ringing.

When they called, many tried to be clever with the name.

“Abby” said one caller. “It is a girl named after Abbeville.”

Pretty good.

Another caller said the chicken is a hen so “Henrietta” is the perfect fit.

No argument there.

Another caller gave the name ‘Chic-Ville-A.’

“It is like Chic-Fil-A,” the lady said.

Other callers said the bird was pretty with its red feathers. They threw out the names “Red Rider” or “Red Bandit.”

Because the chicken likes to hang around the courthouse, a person suuggested, “Court Nee.”

One caller wanted to name the chicken “Charlene” after Charlene Beckett, who works for the city of Abbeville.

Then there were other possible names such as “Drum stick,” “Ms. Chicken” and “Big Bird.”

The Meridional is still taking names. Call 893-4223 and give us a suggestion.