Amanda LeBlanc - Nicholas Geyer engaged to marry

Miss Amanda M. Leblanc of Abbeville, LA and Mr. Nicholas D. Geyer of Lisle, Illinois, are pleased to announce their engagement and plans of marriage.

The wedding will take place at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in New Orleans, LA during a 6 p.m. ceremony on April 12, 2019.

Amanda is the daughter of Leslie Paul LeBlanc and Denise W. LeBblanc of Abeville. Her grandparents are the late Doris A. LeBlanc of Abbeville and the late Annie B. LeBlanc, Maxine Lemaire of Erath, LA and the late George Wyatt of San Antonio, TX.

She is a 2011 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School and a 2015 graduate of UL Lafayette with a degree in Nursing. She is a nurse at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA.

Nicholas is the son of Joseph and Christanna Geyer of Lisle, IL. His grandparents are Agnes Geyer, the late Frite Geyer and the late Dale and Sophia Anderson.

He is a 2007 graduate of Benet Academy in Lisle, IL and a 2011 graduate of Illinois State University with a degree in Geology. He is currently attending UL Lafayette. He is a water plant foreman at Ecoserv in Port Fourchon, LA.