Amber Bruno becomes Mrs. Willard Rabalais

Miss Amber Marie Bruno and Mr. Willard Anthony Rabalais, both of Lafayette, were joined in holy matrimony during a ceremony held on Saturday, November 18, 2017, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville.

Father Louis Richard officiated the 6:30 p.m. nuptials.

The bride is the daughter of Todd M. Bruno of Perry, LA and Stacey Alleman Simon of Youngsville, LA. Her grandparents are Lynda Bruno of Abbeville and the late Kirk Bruno and Brad and Brenda Alleman of Abbeville, La.

The groom is the son of Darrell and Cynthia Rabalais of Plaucheville, LA. His grandparents are the late Veronica Ducote of Cottonport, LA, Gene Rabalais of Plaucheville, LA and Betty Miller of Marksville and the late Winston Gaspard.

Music for the special occasion was provided by Tommy Guidry. Readings were given by Rachel Hebert, the bride’s godmother, Bess Alleman, aunt of the bride and Roxanne Gaspard, Aunt of the groom.

Ushers included Chirs Alleman and Patrick Ashley.

The mother of the bride was escorted by Patrick Ashley. The mother of the groom was escorted by Chris Alleman.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an ivory gown with chic rhinestone and lace. Appliqued straps completed the illusion sweetheart neckline and illusion. The back was finished with pearl buttons and a breathtaking fit and flare skirt covered with lace appliques. The bride’s look was completed by a cathedral length veil embellished with a rhinestone trim.

Emily Boone, served as maid of honor and Holly Poret served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids included Logan Boykin, Teirrany Gary, Amber Touchet, Lexie Broussard and Emily Bruno. Katelyn Simon served as the junior bridesmaid. The maids and matron wore sequinned rose gold floor length gowns. The bridesmaids each wore a high neck, floor length chiffon wine colored gowns covered in lace.

Broc Trahan served as best man. Groomsmen included Kolby Salzer, Kyle Juneau, Joe Newton, Randy smith, Blaine Guidroz and Jimmie Daniel. Ring bearer was Easton Rabalais, son of the bride and groom. The junior groomsman was Connor Normand.

Immediately following the wedding, a reception was held at LaL ouisiane Banquet Hall.

Upon their return from a wedding trip to Mexico, the couple will reside in Lafayette.