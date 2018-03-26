Amy Rister - Mitchel Cormier announce engagement

Miss Amy Michelle Rister and Mr. Mitchel Charles Cormier, both of Youngsville, are pleased to announce their engagement and forthcoming plans of marriage.

The wedding will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Point-aux-Loups Springs Ballroom in Iota, LA.

Parents of the future bride are Roger and Carolyn Rister of Frierson, LA. Her grandparents are David and Billie Jean Evans from Frierson, LA and the late Edgar and Elizabeth Rister of Nachitoches, LA.

Amy is a 2009 graduate of North DeSota High School in Stonewall, LA and a 2013 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. She is a registered nurse at Lafayette General Medical Center.

The prospective groom is the son of Bob and Kathy Cormier of Abbeville, LA. His grandparents are Jean Armijo of Abbeville and the late Elmer Armijo and Dulse Cormier ant the late Thomas Cormier of Abbeville, La.

Mitchel is a 2006 graduate of Abbeville High School and a 2008 graduate of Louisiana Technical College with a degree in Aviation Maintenance. He is an A&P helicopter mechanic with Westwind Helicopters in Abbeville, LA.