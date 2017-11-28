Andrea Fontenot – Jeremy Waters engaged

Andrea Rhea Fontenot of Erath and Jeremy Allen Waters of Marshall, Missouri are pleased to announce their engagement and forthcoming wedding.

The couple will exchange vows at White Oak Plantation in Baton Rouge on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Kenn and Cheryl Fontenot of Erath. Her late grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. William Salathe of New Orleans and Mr. and Mrs. Russel Fontenot of Ville Platte. She is a graduate of Erath High School and LSU Baton Rouge.

The groom-elect is the son of Richard and Debra Waters of Marshall, Missouri. His grandparents are Helen Brandt and the late Henry Brandt of Marshall, Missouri, and the late Mr. and Mrs. George Waters also of Marshall, Missouri. He is a graduate of School of Computers in Baton Rouge.

The couple is employed by ShoppersChoice.com in Baton Rouge.