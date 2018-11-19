Anne Catherine LeBlanc becomes Mrs. Bennett J. LaMotte

Anne Catherine LeBlanc and Bennett Joseph LaMotte were united in the sacrament of holy matrimony at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 9, 2018 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre.

Reverend John (Buddy) Breaux served as the main celebrant of the nuptial Mass. Con-celebrants included Reverend Herb Bennerfield, Reverend Keenan Brown, and Reverend Andre Metrejean. Deacon Russell Hayes assisted in the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven LeBlanc of Abbeville. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Rusty LaMotte of Duson.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a romantic fully laced wedding gown featuring a high neckline and a figure accenting fit-n-flare silhouette. The unique button enclosed illusion back added a sense of beauty and enchantment. The gown also included a beautiful semi-cathedral length train. The bride was adorned with a cathedral length veil, her mother’s pearl earrings, and a bouquet of blush tea roses, ivory garden roses, burgundy peonies, velvety lamb’s ear, stem-wrapped with antique European lace accented with crystals.

Victoria LeBlanc Richard, sister of the bride, served as the matron of honor and Emma Noel, friend of the bride, served as the maid of honor. Bridesmaids included Lindsey Malagarie LeBlanc, sister-in-law of the bride; Maria LaMotte, Victoria LaMotte and Julia LaMotte Scarborough, sisters of the groom; and Paige Patout and Alyse Spieler, friends of the bride. Serving as flower girl was Regina Scarborough, godchild of the groom.

Each of the bridesmaids wore floor length dresses in the color of midnight blue, with each style being unique to the bridesmaid. Their bouquets featured burgundy succulents, surrounded by white Akito roses, and burgundy peonies, and accented with velvety lamb’s ear and burgundy ribbon. The flower girl wore a creme dress featuring lace over underlay and accented with a satin sash and flower. She carried a kissing ball consisting of black creek hops accented with burgundy hydrangea blooms and burgundy ribbon and wore a headband handcrafted by her mother.

Thomas LaMotte and Charles LaMotte, brothers of the groom, both served as best men. Serving as groomsmen were Gregory LaMotte, brother of the groom; Alexander LeBlanc and Nicholas LeBlanc, brothers of the bride; Ross Scarborough, brother-in-law of the groom; Seth Richard, brother-in-law of the bride, and John Paul Billeaud and George Holland, friends of the groom.

Ushers included Blake Bertrand, Kyle Price, and Jon Trahan, all friends of the couple.

The groom, groomsmen, and ushers wore navy Ike Behar tuxedos with ivory shirts, champagne ties, and brown tuxedo shoes.

The bellringers who announced the entrance of the bride were Carter Richard, godchild of the bride, and Oliver and Tucker Richard, both nephews of the bride. The boys’ attire included navy pants, suspenders, and bow ties. All of the gentlemen wore boutonnieres of green succulents, burgundy hydrangea blooms, and velvety lamb’s ear, stem-wrapped in natural bindwire.

For her daughter’s wedding, Mrs. Manique LeBlanc wore a floor length gown which featured embroidered ribbon rosette roses and sequined lace in the color of champagne. Mrs. Julie LaMotte, mother of the groom, chose an elegant navy formal of sequined lace which featured a bell sleeve jacket. Both mothers wore wristlets made of burgundy succulents surrounded by burgundy hydrangea blooms, white sheer ribbon, and antique European lace accented with crystals.

The father of the bride and groom chose formal wear to compliment the evening wear of their wives.

Musicians for the wedding included Julia Boudreaux, pianist; Lauren Baker, violinist; Emma Guidry, cellist; Neil Simon, trumpeter; and vocalists Robert Comeaux (director); Natial D’Augereau; Lindsay LeBlanc; Nicholas LeBlanc; Johnny Luquette; and Bridget Touchet.

Offertory gift bearers were Millie Butaud and Mr. and Mrs. Joey Reaux. Sue Ann Butaud and Patricia McLeod served as lectors.

Program attendants included Midori Mickel, Shelby Pelafigue, and Lauren Roberts. Special guests included Mr. and Mrs. Arthur LaMotte and Mrs. Myrtis LeBlanc.

A wedding reception was held at L ‘Eglise with music provided by Austin Gaspard. After a wedding cruise, the couple will reside in Lafayette.