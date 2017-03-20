Ashton White - Matthew Guidry united in marriage

Miss Ashton White of New Orleans, and Mr. Matthew Guidry, also of New Orleans, were joined in marriage on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the Il Mercado in New Orleans.

Rev. R. Winston Presnall officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Cordell and Nanette White of Ponchatoula, La. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roger L. Russell of Hammond and the late Mr. and Mrs. Junius H. White of New Iberia.

The groom is the son of Greg and Alexis Guidry of Covington, La. He is the grandson of Mathilde Arthemise Latour Guidry, the late Ernie Lloyd Guidry and the late Lena Gloria Martin Hebert and Patrick Raymond Hebert of Abbeville.

Music was performed by Wayne Guidry, vocalist, of Lafayette. The selections were Ava Maria and Taste and See.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an elegant white crepe mermaid dress by Pronovias of Barcelona, featuring short sleeves, a bodice with bateau neckline and a large center back opening.

Amanda White Hodgins of Dallas, Texas, served as the matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Angela Meche of New Orleans, Alex Cheramie of Houston and Amy Rougelot, sister of the groom, of New Orleans. They wore Jenny Yoo black long dresses.

Eric Guidry of New Orleans, brother of the groom, served as best man. Matt was attended by his uncle, Bob Brasseaux; brother-in-law, Corey Rougelot; Patrick Cheramie and Brent Addison. The ring bearer was Julian Rougelot, nephew of the groom. He is the son of Amy and Corey Rougelot from New Orleans.

Ushers were Kyle Wittenberg, Dean Raaz, Neil Sharma and Scott LeBlanc.

The reception was held at the Il Mercado with music by Phat Hat and New Orleans styles dishes were served.

The bride’s cake was a 4-tier traditional cake with gold beading and fresh flowers. The groom had a selection of pies and mini king cakes.

Upon their return from a wedding trip to Chile, the couple will reside in New Orleans.

A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the parents of the groom, was held at the Napoleon House in New Orleans.

The bride is a 2006 graduate of Ponchatoula High School and a 2010 graduate of Louisiana State University with a BA in Public Relations from Manship School. She is currently employed by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The groom is a graduate from St. Paul’s School in Covington and earned a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from LSU’s Honors College and a master’s degree in Business from Tulane University. He is employed by Shell Oil Company in New Orleans as a Project Engineer.