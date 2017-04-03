Bertrand - Zaunbrecher announce engagement

David and Susie Bertrand of Abbeville, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Emily Claire Bertrand, to Augustus Luke Zaunbrecher of Kaplan.

The future groom is the son of Kevin and Donna Zaunbrecher of Kaplan.

The wedding will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville.

Grandparents of the future bride are Mr. and Mrs. C.J. Bertrand of Abbeville and the late Mr. and Mrs. Roy Strong of Lafayette..

Emily is a 2009 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School and a 2014 graduate of UL at Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management with a focus in Professional Land and Resource Management. She is contracted by Angelle and Donohue Oil and Gas Properties, Inc.

Grandparents of the prospective groom are Ann Vincent and the late Godfrey Vincent of Kaplan and Laura Zaunbrecher and the late Fredrick Zaunbrecher of Gueydan.

He is a 2010 graduate of Kaplan High School and is owner and operator of Zaunbrecher Farms.