Brittany Meaux - Jodie Bordelon, Jr. announce engagement

Jerome and Debra Meaux of Maurice are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Brittany Marie, to Jodie James Bordelon, Jr. of Hessmer. He is the son of Jodie and Charlene R. Bordelon of Hessmer.

The wedding will take place on September 21, 2018 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice.

Grandparents of the future bride are Maudry Trahan Mire of Maurice and the late Joseph Mire, the late Didier Elie Meaux and the late Lardy Grabinski Meaux of Abbeville.

Brittany is a 2006 graduate of North Vermilion High School, a 2010 graduate of UL of Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science degree in Child and Family Studies and a 2012 graduate of LSU with a Master of Social Work. She is employed by Hospice of Acadiana.

Grandparents of the prospective groom are Joan Laborde Bordelon and the late Rodney Bordelon of Hessmer, the late Richard Roy and the late Audrey Bordelon Roy of Hessmer.

Jodie is a 2004 graduate of LA School for Agricultural Science and a 2017 graduate of CLTCC-Alexandria with a degree in Computer Technology. He is employed with Lafayette General.