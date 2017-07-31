Brittnie Davis - Jason Landry announce engagement

Miss Brittnie Lea Davis and Mr. Jason Everett Landry, both of Abbeville, are pleased to announce their engagement and plans to marry.

The wedding will take place on Saturday, October 7, 2017, during a 5 p.m. ceremony at Black’s Oyster Bar and Restaurant in Abbeville.

The future bride is the daughter of Johnette Landry David of Abbeville. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. James Dale Landry of Abbeville.

Brittnie attended Erath High School and graduated with a GED from Louisiana Technical College in 2016 and a November 2016 graduate of Acadiana Area Career College with an Medical Office Assistant degree. She is currently a stay at home mother of her two children, Olivia and Zayne Hebert.

Parents of the groom are Nara Mayard Landry and James Ralph Landry, both of Abbeville. Grandparents nclude Mr. and Mrs. Minos Mayard of Abbeville and the late Mr. and Mrs. Loreal Landry.

Jason graduated fro Abbeville High School ub 1988 and is employed at Stric-Lan Companies in Lafayette as a well-test supervisor.