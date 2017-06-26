Brooke Laperouse becomes Mrs. Blaise Touchet

Miss Brooke Noel Laperouse of Abbeville and Mr. Blaise Matthew Touchet were united in marriage during a nuptial Mass on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville.

Father Michael Richard officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.

Parents of the bride are Edmond T. Laperouse and Monique N. Laperouse. Her grandparents are Martin Noel Sr. and the late Beverly P. Noel of Abbeville, the late Kenneth Laperouse and Shirley T. Laperouse of Abbeville.

Parents of the groom are John S. Touchet III of Abbeville and Shannon M. Babin of Erath. Grandparents include Donna Daugereau and the late Shelton Touchet of Abbeville, the late Leonard Babin and Barbara D. Babin of Erath.

Readings for the ceremony were given by Jeanne Noel, godmother of the bride and David Laperouse, godfather of the bride.

Tommy Guidry, organist provided the music and Johnny Luquette was the vocalist. The processional was Prince of Denmark (trumpet voluntary) and recessional was Marcello, Psalm XIX. Music selections were Where There is Love, Cannon in D/Vangelis/Lord’s Prayer (Mallotte), A Gift of Love and Ave Maria (Schubert).

The bride selected a Galina Signature gown. The trumpet gown was beaded with a venice lace bodice, scalloped lace tank sleeves, V-neckline and an alluring button back detail with fully lined chapel train.

The two tier fingertip length veil was embellished with was beaded pearl stitched edge adorned with a pearl and Swarovski crystal scroll hair clip.

The bride carried an English style hand held bouquet with white O’hara garden roses, rununculas, vedela cream roses and white polar roses with lizianthus complimented with dusty miller seeded eucalyptus and Italian ruscus. The bouquet was held together with ivory satin along with a mother of pearl rosary belonging to her maternal grandmother and a handkerchief given by her godmother at birth.

Maid of honor was Angelle Marie Laperouse, sister of the bride. Matron of honor was Noelle H. Laperouse, sister-in-law of the bride. Bridesmaids included Skylar Noel, cousin of the bride; Jasmine Touchet, sister of the groom; Summer Babin, aunt of the groom and Shantel Boudreaux, aunt of the groom.

Each bridesmaid wore a different long, elegant dress in shades of champagne and petal pink.

The mother of the bride wore a champagne colored dress with a long charmeuse A-line skirt and a sleeveless lace bodice with a long sleeve lace jacket. It also featured pearls and rhinestone necklace around the collar.

The attendants carried hand held noesgay bouquets of porcelina spray roses against a bed of baby’s breath and misty white.

Alyssa Noel, daughter of Skylar Noel, and Rylee-Brae Fox, daughter of Duke Fox and Jasmine Touchet, served as flower girls. They wore floor length white dresses with pink underlay ball gown with a full tulle skirt and lovely lace bodice. The back of the dress featured a heart shaped cut-out with a bow. They wore natural flower crowns with a bow in the back and carried ivory flower kissing balls.

The mother of the groom wore a flare, deep silver, floor length dress with applique lace and bead work with a sweetheart neckline. It also featured capped sleeves and a sweep train.

Jalen Leblanc, friend of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included Cory Laperouse and Jacob Laperouse, brothers of the bride; Benjamin Leblanc, friend of the groom, Cleo Babin, uncle of the groom and Bayden Broudreaux, cousin of the groom. The ring bearer was Cruz Laperouse, son of Jacob and Noelle Laperouse.

Ushers included Todd Nunez, godfather of the groom and Mitchel Laperouse, cousin of the bride.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Magdalen Place. The decorations were done in rustic chic with grapevine wreaths with three tiered candles. An array of cream and champagne flowers alternated with lanterns complimented with greenery and babies breath.

The bride’s cake, baked by Judy Broussard, was a four tiered white cake adorned with white O’hara garden roses, Majolica sprays with lizianthus and Italian ruscus.

The groom’s cake, baked by Mandy Delahoussaye, was a chocolate fishing themed cake.

A rehearsal dinner, hosted by Buster Touchet, was held at the Old Riverfront in Abbeville.

Upon their return from a cruise to Belize, Cancun and Cosumel, the couple will reside in Abbeville.