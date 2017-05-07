Brooke Laperouse and Blaise Touchet

Brooke Laperouse - Blaise Matthew to wed in Abbeville

Sun, 05/07/2017 - 6:47am judy mire

Mr. Edmond T. and Mrs. Monique N. Laperouse of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Brooke Noel Laperouse, to Blaise Matthew Touchet, the son of John S. Touchet III and Ms. Shannon M. Touchet of Abbeville.
The wedding ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville. Fr. Michael Richard will officiate the ceremony.
The bride-elect is a graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School and South Louisiana Community College.
The prospective groom is a graduate of Erath High School.

