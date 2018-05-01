Joan Trahan, wife of Richard Trahan, recently celebrated her 80th birthday at the home of her daughter, Carolyn and her husband, Daren Sebek. Also in attendance were her two daughters and their spouses, Becky, and her husband Scott Egert and Sweetie, and her husband, Warren Spencer. Joan was surrounded by many grandchildren and numerous great - grandchildren. A wonderful breakfast buffet and birthday cake were enjoyed by all. Her three daughters will be taking Joan on a mother-daughter trip to Savannah, Georgia, this summer, as that was her birthday wish.

Celebrating 80th birthday

Tue, 05/01/2018 - 8:45am judy mire
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2018