Celie LeBlanc becomes Mrs. Matthew Scott Ulm

Miss Celie Marae LeBlanc of Delcambre, and Mr. Matthew Scott Ulm of Mandeville, were joined in holy matrimony during a wedding ceremony held on Friday, March 17, 2017, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice.

Reverend O. Joseph Breaux officiated the 7 p.m. nuptials.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Lane LeBlanc of Delcambre. Mrs. LeBlanc is the former Elina Hebert of Erath. Her grandparents are Larry J. LeBlanc and the late Barbara Breaux LeBlanc of Delcambre, Dolores Richard Hebert of Erath and the late Kenward J. Hebert.

Parents of the groom are Stephen Ulm of Covington, LA and Susan Willeroy Ulm of Ponchatoula, LA. His grandparents are Martha Wallace of TN, the late Jones W. Ulm of TN and the late Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Willeroy of Kentucky.

Music was performed by Jude Gaspard, organist; Will Green, trumpet and Lauren Baker, violinist.

The music for processional was Fanfare and Trumpet Voluntary and the recessional was Hornpipe, with Jodi Bolich as vocalist.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an elegantly fitted Essence of Australia lavish gown. The ivory lace over cafe’ lavish satin gown featured a halter neckline and back bodice accented with gorgeous illusion ivory lace details. The back of the dress was lined with satin buttons leading into a cathedral length train with an intricate Australian design laced hem. Her ensemble was completed with a classic ivory cathedral length veil designed by Sara Gabriel.

The bride carried a garden cluster of blush and ivory garden roses and ivory hydrangea, accented by burgundy dahlias and seasonal foliage. Tucked in her bouquet was a mother of pearl rosary belonging to her late grandmother. On her right hand, she wore her great-grandmother’s wedding band.

Kayla Jackson, friend of the bride, was her maid of honor. Christina LeBlanc, sister-in-law of the bride, was the matron of honor. Bridesmaids included Sarah Ulm, sister of the groom; Hannah Dooley and Alyssa Dooley, cousins of the bride; Tiffany Poche, Renee Renard and Nicole Vincent, all friends of the bride. Kadence LeBlanc, niece of godchild of the bride, served as junior bridesmaid.

The attendants wore petal pink floor length chiffon dresses by Bill Levkoff. The dresses featured a plunging ruched V-neckline offset with sleeveless sheered tank shoulder straps and a cross over bodice and waistband. Each bridesmaid carried a garden cluster of blush pink roses and ivory hydrangea accented with burgundy dutch poms and seasonal foliage.

Duiet Matthew Malbrough, friend of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included Kip LeBlanc, brother of the bride; Rudy Odom III; Dustin Delcambre; Jeff Robertson; Chris Bouysou; Stephen Bergeron and Jonathan Kearney, all friends of the groom. The bride’s nephews, Canon and Christian LeBlanc, served as ring bearers. Chistian is also the godchild of the groom. Both ring bearers and the junior bridesmaid are the children of Kip and Christina LeBlanc.

Tiffany Bourne and Toni Dooley, aunts of the bride and Janet Ulm, aunt of the groom, served as readers. Offertory gifts were brought by Alyson Broussard and Courtney LeBlanc.

The reception was held at La Louisiane in New Iberia, LA. Guests danced to the music of Nik’L Beer.

The wedding cake was four tiers of traditional white wedding cake filled with white almond truffle butter cream. The icing of pale ivory shimmer rolled buttercream was decorated with sugar Paisley’s embellished with lace. Each tier was finished at the base with strings of sugar pearlized pearls. Fresh flowers adorned the top and two smaller bouquets embellished the left and right sides of the tiers of the cake.

For the groom’s cake, the couple had a donut and coffee bar, therefore glazed and chocolate donuts were served along with donut holes and hot coffee.

The couple will reside in Maurice and have plans to spend their honeymoon in the Caribbean in June.

A rehearsal dinner was held Thursday, March 16, 2017, at A Venue by Dupuy’s hosted by the groom’s family.

The bride is a 2006 graduate of Delcambre High School and a 2010 graduate of UL at Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She is employed with the Lafayette Parish School Board as a teacher and coach.

The groom is a 2005 graduate of Fontainebleau High School in Mandeville, LA, a 2009 graduate of UL at Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science degree and a 2013 graduate of the university of Saint Augustine with a doctorate degree in Physical Therapy. He is employed with Lafayette Orthopedic Specialist.