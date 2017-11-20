Challi Romero - Stephen Muguira united in marriage

Miss Challi Kay Romero of Abbeville and Mr. Stephen Anthony Muguira were joined in marriage on Saturday, November 18, 2017, at the Red Barn in Abbeville.

Sheb Callahan officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Reid and Kay Romero of Abbeville. Her grandparents are Delfred and Lorraine Romero of Henry, the late Katherina Rowley of Lawton, OK and Duane and Doris Rowley, of Chickasha, OK.

The parents of the groom are Benito and Sheryl Muguira of Grosse Tete, LA. His grandparents are the late Julie Angelloz of Grosse Tete, the late Robert Angelloz of Greenwell Springs, LA, Anita Muguira of Morganza, LA and the late Domingo “Sonny” Muguira of Cuba.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a beautiful floor length sleeveless ivory lace mermaid fit gown with a nude slip underneath. The dress featured a high neckline with a train. For her headpiece, the bride wore a unique silver flower headband with pearls. She carried a unique bouquet made of ivory grey roses with berries and wild grass wrapped in burlap.

The junior bridesmaids, Madison Lange and Julia Maguira, wore beaded copper pink ball gown dresses with a petticoat underneath and brown cowboy boots. They carried smaller versions of the bride’s bouquet with ivory grey roses and berries with wild grass and a halo flower headpiece.

The flower girl was Arabella Leblanc, daughter of Joshua and Natasha Leblanc.

The junior groomsmen were Blaise Muguira and Corbin Muguira. The ring bearer was Dominic Muguira, son of Nick and Michelle Muguira.

The Red Barn had a rustic theme with lanterns, bails of hay, candles, gourds with burlap runners.

The bride’s cake was a beautiful delicate white cake with several different filled flavors which included strawberry, pineapple, chocolate and more. It was decorated with burlap lace.

The groom’s cake was made up of yellow cupcakes with buttercream icing shaped into a clever beer mug.

Upon their return from a wedding cruise to the Caribbean, the couple will reside in Grosse Tete.

A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom’s parents, was held at the Rever Front banquet hall on Nove. 17, 2017.

The bride is a 2006 graduate of Abbeville High School. She is employed by Benedetto’s Market in Addis, LA.

The groom is a 2006 graduate of St. John High School and is employed by Stevo’s Pit Stop.