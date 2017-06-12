Chelsea Gaspard - Gerald Leblanc announce engagement

Marion and Lloyd Gaspard of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Chelsea Alexandra Gaspard, to Mr. Gerald Uriah Leblanc of New Iberia, son of Penny Goodrich of New Iberia.

The wedding will be held on Thursday, June 15 on the beach in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Grandparents of the future bride are Mary Lou and the late Murphy Broussard of Sunset, LA and the late Gladiola and Edward (T-Neg) Gaspard of Abbeville.

Gerald is the grandson of the late Verline and Milton Bailey of New Iberia.

Chelsea is a 2008 graduate of Abbeville High School and a 2012 graduate of UL Lafayette where she earned a Bachelor’s degree. She is employed at New Iberia Senior High School.

Gerald is a 2004 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. He is employed with Barney’s Police Supply.