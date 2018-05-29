Claire Disch - Cole Schexnayder exchange wedding vows

Miss Claire Gretchen Disch and Mr. Cole David Schexnayder were married Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Delcambre, Louisiana.

The bride is the daughter of Bill and Gail Disch of New Iberia.

The groom is the son of Darson and Liz Schexnayder of Delcambre.

Father Steven LeBlanc officiated the 11 a.m. ceremony.

Serving as maid of honor was the sister of the bride, Pam Disch.

Serving as best man was the groom’s brother, Hank Schexnayder.

The two flower girls were Gracie Bodin, godchild of the bride and Addison Bodin, godchild of the groom.

Escorting the two flower girls was James Boutte, godchild of the bride.

A reception was held at L’Eglise in Abbeville with a live band and brunch style food catered by Bon Temps Grill of Lafayette.

Family and friends danced the afternoon away until they sent the bride and groom off around 4 p.m. The couple will honeymoon in Sonoma, Callifornia.

The couple will reside in Erath, LA.