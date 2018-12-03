Corinne Thibodeaux - Brennan Robideaux joined in marriage

Miss Corinne Elyse Thibodeaux and Mr. Brennan Michael Robideaux, high school sweethearts, of Lafayette, Louisiana were united in the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, Louisiana on Saturday, the first of December at one o’clock in the afternoon. The nuptial Mass was officiated by Reverend Father Louis Richard, the same priest who married the bride’s parents nearly 26 years ago in the same church.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Thibodeaux of Lafayette, Louisiana. Mrs. Thibodeaux is the former Kimberly Dartez of Maurice, Louisiana

The bride is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cordell Dartez of Maurice, Louisiana and Mr. and Mrs. Emile Thibodeaux of Erath, Louisiana. Miss Thibodeaux is a graduate of St. Thomas More Catholic High School and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She is currently an Oncology Nurse at Lafayette General Hospital.

The groom is the son of the Honorable and Mrs. Joel Craig Robideaux of Lafayette, Louisiana.

Mrs. Robideaux is the former Bobette Murtagh. The groom is the grandson of Dr. and Mrs. James Murtagh of Baton Rouge, Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Robideaux of Lafayette, and Ms. Amy Robideaux of Eunice, Louisiana. Mr. Robideaux is a graduate of St. Thomas More Catholic High School. He currently works in the film and television industry.

Given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, the bride wore a designer gown by Anne Barge. The “Giverny” Pearl colored silk satin organza gown was sleeveless with an A line silhouette, illusion bateau neckline and a sweep chapel train. Alencon lace overlays embellished the bodice, waist, middle and bottom edge of the floor length skirt. A wide satin ribbon overlaid with alencon lace accented the natural waist and tied to a long elegant bow at the back of the dress.

She wore a cathedral length veil adorned with alencon lace to complement her wedding ensemble. She carried a natural clutch of white o’hara’s, white majolica’s, white ranunculus, and eucalyptus accented with her “something borrowed”, her mother’s rosary. On her right hand, Corinne wore her paternal great-grandmother’s wedding band set with a blue sapphire stone for her “something blue” and her garter was lined with lace from her mother’s wedding dress for her “something old”.

The bride was attended by maid of honor, Amelia Thibodeaux, sister of the bride. Following in procession were bridesmaids Ann-Kathryn Dartez, cousin of the bride; Rachael Robideaux, sister-in-law of the groom; Kaitlyn O’Brien, Sarah Martin, and Madeleine Breaux. The flower girl was Elouise Randall, cousin of the groom.

Attending as best men were brothers of the groom, Dylan and Luke Robideaux. Groomsmen included Noah Thibodeaux, brother of the bride; Michael Guidroz, Tyler Guidroz, and Robbie Mahtook. Ushers were Steele Becnel, Spencer Chance, Christopher Cook, and Marks Mann. Ring bearer was Mason Murtagh, cousin of the groom.

Serving as lectors were Ann Reneé Chiasson, godmother of the bride; Nannette Murtagh, aunt of the groom and Emily Guidroz, family friend of the groom. Serving as Eucharistic Minister was Debbie Guidroz, family friend of the groom. Serving as gift bearers were Scott Dartez, godfather of the bride and Edward Thibodeaux, uncle of the bride.

Musicians were organist and music director, Tommy Guidry, and trumpeter, Will Green.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the Acadiana Center for the Arts in Lafayette with entertainment provided by the band Three Thirty Seven.

A rehearsal dinner was hosted by parents of the groom on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Jefferson Street Pub catered by Central Pizza in Lafayette.

After a honeymoon to Jamaica, the couple will reside in Maurice, Louisiana.