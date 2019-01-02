Mr. and Mrs. Senuah Landry, Jr. on their wedding day.

The Landrys today.

Couple celebrates 55 years of marriage

Wed, 01/02/2019 - 7:42am

Mr. and Mrs. Senuah Landry Jr. are celebrating 55 years of a beautiful love story.
Married on December 28th, 1963, their love for each other has been never ending.
They have four daughters and four sons, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Their children include Christina, married to Clark Hebert; Debra, married to Jerrod Veazey; Vanessa, married to Ricky Becker; Rebecca Landry and her fiancé Mark Meaux; Kevin, married to Nicole Landry; Tim Landry; Jeromy, married to Tracy Landry and Thad and Rachael Landry.

