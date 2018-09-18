Couple to unite in marriage

Jimmy and Charlene Soirez of Erath are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Emily Renee’, to Coy Jacob Frederick. He is the son of Jackie-Cornez-DeRouen of Abbeville and Eric Frederick of Abbeville.

The wedding will take place Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath.

Grandparents of the future bride are Alice Domingue and the late Eugene Domingue and Gloria Soirez-Broussard and the late Daniel Soirez, all of Erath.

Emily is a 2011 graduate of Erath High School and a 2015 UL Lafayette graduate with a Bachelors of Science degree in Secondary Social Studies Education. She is employed at Delcambre High School.

Grandparents of the prospective groom are Virgil and Georgette Vice of Abbeville.

Coy is a 2011 graduate of Erath High School and a 2016 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelors of Science in Industrial Technology. He is employed by Baker Hughes.