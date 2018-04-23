Courtney Broussard - Dason Bernard announce engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Chad Broussard of Erath and Mr. and Mrs. Mrs Matthew Cleveland of Abbeville, are pleased to announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Courtney Renee’ Broussard, to Mr. Dason Jude Bernard.

Her grandparents are Bradley and Neila Broussard of Erath and Russell and Bonnie LeLeux of Abbeville.

He is the son of Kevin and Margaret Bernard of Erath.

The wedding will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath.

The future bride is a 2010 graduate Erath High School and a 2014 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She is employed by Schoeffler Energy Group, Inc.

The prospective groom is a 2010 graduate of Erath High School and a 2014 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science in General Studies. He is employed by Kevin J. Bernard Contractor.