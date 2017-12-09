Donna Gauthier - Jake Broussard announce engagement

Miss Donna Gauthier and Mr. Jake Broussard, both of Abbeville, are announcing their engagement and forthcoming plans of marriage.

The wedding will take place at 6 p.m. on March 3, 2018, at the Erath Community Building in Erath.

The future bride is the daughter of Karen Chapman of Marksville, LA and the late Glenn Gauthier of Hessmer, LA. Her grandparents are Geradline Guillot and the late Idal Guillot of Marksville.

She is a 1997 graduate of Marksville High School and is the general manager at B & G Foods.

The prospective groom is the son of Luke and Romy Broussard of Abbeville, LA. His grandparents are Gerald Nunez of Abbeville, LA and the late Ruby Nunez, Velma Broussard of Abbeville and the late Calvin Broussard.

He is a 2000 graduate of Abbeville High School and is an over the road driver for Falcon Freight.