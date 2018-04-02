Donna Gauthier - Jake Broussard united in marriage

Miss Donna Gauthier and Mr. Jake Broussard, both of Abbeville, became man and wife during a ceremony held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the Erath Community Center.

Justice of the Peace Rene Dartez, officiated the 6 p.m. ceremony,

Parents of the bride are Karen Guillot of Marksville and the late Glenn Gauthier of Hessmer, La. Her grandparents are Geraldine and the late Idal Guillot of Marksville, La.

Parents of the groom are Mr. and Mrs. Luke Broussard of Abbeville. Grandparents are Gerald and the late Ruby Nunez of Abbeville and Velma and the late Calvin Broussard of Abbeville.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Krazy Kajun Productions.

The mother of the bride was escorted by her boyfriend, Havard Dauzat. The mother of the groom was escoreded by her husband.

For her special day, the bride was escorted down the aisle by her mother.

Maid of honor was Adrienne Martin, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids included Mary Garon, friend of the bride; Blair Suire, sister of the groom and Ty Fawcett, sister of the groom. Junior bridesmaids included Trinity Dubroc, Amber Dubroc and Brooke Dubroc, nieces of the bride. Flower girls were Remi Fawcett and Reese Fawcett, nieces of the groom.

Ryan bievenu, friend of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Tommy Arabie, frind of the groom; Lance Suire, brother-in-law of the groom and Hunter Fawcett, brother- in-law of the groom.

Ring bearers were Bentley Suire and Christian Suire, nephews of the groom.

The ceremony was held immediately following the wedding at the Erath Community Center.

Upon their return from a wedding trip to Pensacola, Florida, the couple will reside in Abbeville, La.