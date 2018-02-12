Emily Leonard - Tyler Landry announce engagement

Roger and Tara Leonard of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Emily Paige Leonard, to Tyler James Landry of Maurice. He is the son of Kevin and Lisa Landry of Maurice.

The wedding will be held on March 16, 2018, at the St. Anne Catholic Church in Abbeville.

Grandparents of the future bride are Gerald and Loretta Broussard of Cow Island and the late Ednor and Rena Leonard of Cow Island.

The future bride is a 2012 graduate of Kaplan High School and a 2016 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelors of Science degree in Early Childhood Education. She is employed at Kaplan Elementary School.

Grandparents of the prospective groom are Curtis Trahan of Maurice and the late Gladys Trahan and Audrey Landry of Meaux and the late Firmin Landry.

The prospective groom is a 2011 graduate of North Vermilion High School and is employed with Ecoserve.