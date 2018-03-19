Emily Leonard - Tyler Landry united in marriage

Miss Emily Paige Leonard of Cow Island, LA, and Mr. Tyler James Landry of Maurice, LA, became man and wife during a ceremony held on Friday, March 16, 2018, at St. Anne Catholic Church in Cow Island.

Father Matthew Barzare officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Roger and Tara Leonard of Cow Island. Her grandparents are Loretta and Gerald Broussard and the late Rena and Ednor Leonard, all of Cow Island.

The groom is the son of Kevin and Lisa Landry of Maurice, LA. His grandparents are Curtis Trahan and the late Gladys Trahan of Maurice, Audrey Landry and the late Firman Landry of Meaux, LA.

Melissa Hebert, family friend, was the organist and vocalist for the event.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an Allure gown with ivory allover lace trumpet silhouette which glides with a scalloped hem. The crystal bead work highlighted the portrait neckline, capped sleeves and open V-back. The coated buttons traveled along the mid-back calling attention to the three tiered chapel train. She wore an ivory beaded veil with scalloped edging.

The bride carried an elegant, hand held bouquet of Playa Blanca roses accented with silver dollar and seeded eucalyptus with a special touch of white Veronica and Blue Thistle tied with ivory satin ribbon. A rosary belonging to the bride’s deceased great-uncle was included in the bouquet.

Brittany Herpin Gaspard, cousin of the bride, served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids included Kyla Leonard, cousin of the bride; Megan Mallet, Hannah Chastant and Shayna LaSalle, all friends of the bride.

They wore lark blue gowns featuring a portrait neckline with short capped sleeves. The bodice was ruched and cinched at the waistline with a wide self band. They carried smaller versions of the bridal bouquet with Playa Blanca roses and silver dollar eucayptus, Veronica and Blue Thistle.

Flower girls were Ella LeMaire, cousin of the bride, daughter of Katie and Toby LeMaire and Hazel Baudoin, cousin of the bride, daughter of Heather and Jacob Lemaire. They carried pomander covered ball of roses, Blue Thistle, Baby’s Breath and rucus, suspended with a ribbon.

Bryce Landry, brother of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included Kayne Hargrave, friend of the groom; Brett Leonard, brother of the bride; Christian Harrington and Chase Hardy, both friends of the groom. Ring bearers were Jude LeMaire, son of Katie and Toby LeMaire, cousin of the bride and Wyatt Guidry, son of Brooke and Randy Guidry, cousin of the groom.

Ushers were Blake Gaspard and Gabe Broussard, cousins of the bride.

A reception was held at Black’s in Abbeville. The bride’s three tiered ivory cake was accented with floral and greenery accents.

The groom’s cake was an LSU baseball themed cake.

Upon their return from a wedding trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the couple will reside in Cow Island.

A rehearsal dinner was held March 15, 2018, at the Riverfront hosted by the groom’s parents.

The bride is a 2012 graduate of Kaplan High School and a 2016 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelors of Science in Early Childhood Education. She is employed with Kaplan Elementary School.

The groom is a 2011 graduate of North Vermilion High School and is employed with Ecoserv.