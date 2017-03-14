Fran Faulk - Koby Trahan announce engagement

Miss Fran Elizabeth Faulk of Kaplan and Mr. Koby Leonard Trahan of Maurice are announcing their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

The wedding will take place on May 6, 2017, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice.

The future bride is the daugther of Johnny and Kattie Faulk of Kaplan. Her grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Otto Trahan and the late Mr. and Mrs. Roland Faulk, all of Kaplan.

Fran is a 2008 graduate of Kaplan High School and a 2009 graduate of Academy of Acadiana with a Medical Assistant degree. She is employed at Lafayette Diagnostic and Radiation Treatment Center.

The prospective groom is the son of Wanda Trahan of Maurice and the late Wendell Trahan. His grandparents are Magdalene Trahan of Maurice and the late Leonard Trahan, and Vernice Derouen of St. Martinville and the late Perry Derouen.

Koby is a graduate of North Vermilion High School and is employed with Coastal Chemical.