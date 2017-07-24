Gaspard - LeBlanc exchange vows of marriage

Miss Chelsea Gaspard of Abbeville, and Mr. Gerald LeBlanc of New Iberia, were joined in marriage during a 5:30 p.m. ceremony held on Thursday, June 15, 2017, on the beach in Riveria Maya, Mexico.

The bride is the daughter of Lloyd and Marion Gaspard of Abbeville. Her grandparents are the late Edward and Gladiola Gaspard and Mary Lou and the late Murphy Gaspard.

The mother of the groom is Penny Goodrich of New Iberia. His grandparents are the late Milton and Verline Bailey.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a gold lace sweetheart strapless dress. She carried a bouquet of coral gerber daisies and white lilies with her great-grandmother’s broach attached.

Casey Fletcher served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids included Jennifer Regard, Allison Hardy, Rylie Lima and Rie Fletcher. They wore strapless turquoise hi-lo dresses. They carried bouquets of tropical orchids hydrangeas and chrysanthemums wrapped in bamboo. The lower girl was Paige Leblanc, daughter of Thomas LeBlanc and Jenny Lewis.

Best man was Thomas Leblanc. Groomsmen included William Regard, William Regard, II, Carter Fletcher and Carson Fletcher.

A reception was held at a later date at the Erath Community Center.

The wedding cakes were five different flavored cakes placed on beautiful crystal pendant cake stands. They were baked by Darla Eschete.

The groom’s cake was a Cajun Claws inspired crawfish cake baked by Darla Eschete.

The couple will reside in New Iberia, LA.

The bride is a 2008 graduate of Abbeville High School and a 2012 UL Lafayette graduate. She is employed with the Iberia Parish School Board at New Iberia High School.

The groom is a 2004 graduate of New Iberia High School and is employed by Barney’s Police Supply in the vehicle equipment division.