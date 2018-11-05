Hana Broussard - Benjamin Smith joined in marriage

Miss Hana Kay Broussard of Erath and Mr. Benjamin J. Smith of Lafayette exchanged vows of marriage on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Woodlawn Chapel in Maurice, La.

Pastor Farley Painter officiated the 2 p.m. ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John D. Broussard of Erath. Grandparents include Asa W. Broussard of Lafayette and the late Annette F. Broussard and the late Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth E. Stewart of Lafayette.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Smith. Grandparents include the late Mr. and Mrs. Howard J. Roy of Lafayette and Mr. and Mrs. Ernest John Smith of Cankton, LA.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Kyle Huval and friends and D.J. Aaron Thibodeaux.

Readings were giving by Kora Weaver, friend of the bride. Readings included Corinthians 13, verse 4-7, Genesis 12-15 and John 12-15.

Escorted by John Jacob Broussard, the mother of the bride wore a tie back, medium champagne colored floor length dress with Venetian style sequins on the bodice.

Escorted by her husband, the mother of the groom wore a tea length, three-quarter length sleeved smoky blue dress with lace and sequins on the taffeta skirt.

The bride was accompanied down the aisle by her father. For her special day, the bride wore a classic tulle ballroom gown which created an elegant pattern for the illusion capped sleeves and a satin waistband with scroll lace adorning the bodice.

She carried a bouquet of bright floral silk fall colored flowers.

Kristy Broussard Roy, friend of the bride, attended as the maid of honor. The flower girl was Klaire Bijeaux, niece of the groom.

The best man was Vairrick Guillory, friend of the groom. The ring bearer was Kase Bijeaux, nephew of the groom.

The reception was held immediately following at the Woodlawn Chapel.

The couple will reside in Erath, LA.