Hannah Simon becomes Mrs. Nicholas Chastant

Miss Hannah Simon of Abbeville and Mr. Nicholas Chastant of Loreauville, LA, were joined in holy matrimony during a ceremony held on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Cow Island.

Father Matthew Barzare officiated the 1 p.m. ceremony.

Hannah is the daughter of Elroi and Traci Simon of Abbeville, LA. Her grandparents are Arnold and Barbara Hanks of Lyons Point, and Yvonne Simon and the late Herman Simon of Morse, LA.

Nicholas is the son of Henry and Sandra Chastant of Loreauville, LA. His grandparents are Donald, Sr. and Annie Mae Gachassin of Loreauville and the late Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Chastant.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Austin Gaspard DJ Services.

Readings were given by Lauren Gauthier (cousin to the bride).

The usher was Evan Hebert, friend of the family.

The mother of the bride was escorted by Cameron Simon. She wore a champagne, knee-length, three-quarter sleeve jacket dress.

The mother of the groom was escorted by Henry Chastant. She wore a full-length beige dress with lace bodice.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a satin A-line gown with capped sleeves bodice featuring stunning lace and detailed illusion boatneck. Her floral lace edge veil featured small scalloped edges and crystals.

The bride carried a bouquet of pearl white hydrangea, coral lilies, ivory roses with coral highlights, peonies and assorted soft greenery decorated with ribbon and rhinestone with a wrapped handle stem.

Maids of honor were Cailyn Simon, sister of the bride and Laura Couvillon, best friend of the bride. Bridesmaids included Emily Lormand, Shayna LaSalle, Mary Beth Baudoin, all friends of the bride; Jada Dorsey, groom’s cousin and Keigan Hanks, cousin of the bride.

The flower girl was Addison Hanks.

The attendants wore charcoal, floor-length, A-line silhouette dresses with a sweetheart bodice and illusion halter neckline. They carried bouquets identical to the bride.

Best men were Bryson Chastant and Tyson Chaston, brothers of the groom. Groomsmen included Cullen Crochet, Colton Pratt, Steven Sparkman, friends of the groom and Cameron Simon, brother of the bride.

The ring bearer were Talon Hanks, Jaxon Hanks, gochildren of the bride.

The groom wore steel grey coat and pants tuxedo with a white tie. The groomsmen wore heather gray coat and pants with coral ties.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the American Legion Hall in Kaplan.

Upon their return from a wedding trip to San Antonio, Texas, the couple will reside in Meaux, LA.