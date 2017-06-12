Hannah Simon - Nicholas Chastant to marry

Mr. and Mrs. Elroi James Simon of Abbeville are announcing the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Hannah Rachelle Simon, to Nicholas Mark Chastant, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Joseph Chastant of Loreauville.

The couple will be united in holy matrimony during a one o’clock ceremony on the afternoon of Saturday, July 22, 2017.

Fr. Matthew Barzare will officiate the ceremony to be held at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Cow Island.

Hannah graduated in 2012 from Kaplan High School and from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2016. She is currently teaching at Jesse Owens Elementary School in Gueydan.

Nicholas graduated in 2010 from Loreauville High School and from Louisiana Technical College in 2012. He is currently working at Berard Transportation in New Iberia.