Heather Abshire becomes Mrs. Andrew Hungerford

Miss Heather Nicole Abshire and Mr. Andrew Stephen Hungerford became man and wife during a 6:30 p.m. ceremony on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville.

Associate pastor Michael Richard officiated the nuptials.

The bride is the daughter of Milton and Tanya Abshire. Her grandparents are Mahala Rose Templet and the late Lawrence Templet, Ann Smith and the late Jerry Smith, the late Una Mae Abshire and the late Milton Abshire, Sr., all of Lafayette, La.

The groom is the son of Stephen and Michelle Hungerford. His grandparents are the late John and Anna Mae Hebert Hungerford, Adrienne Beauxis LeBlanc of New Iberia and the late Joseph Simon LeBlanc, Jr.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Tommy Guidry, organist.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an ivory empire waist gown adorned with intricate beaded detail. Capped sleeves added coverage while the back of the gown featured illusion lace which added allure. The gorgeous lace over the satin fabric flowed to shape a flattering A-line silhouette. A chapel length train completed the ensemble. She carried a cascading bouquet of fresh red roses and cala lilies.

The scalloped edge cathedral bridal veil was adorned with embroidery faux pearl sequins.

The groom’s great-aunt, Susan Beauxis Petry, gave the bride a six pence to wear in her shoe for good luck.

Parents of the bride gave the bride a special blue butterfly pendant for her wedding.

Katie Abshire, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids included April Hungerford, sister of the groom; Kristen Hungerford, sister-in-law of the groom; Sarah Hains, Raven Rodriguez, Samantha Bella and Haley McCall, all friends of the bride.

The attendants wore wine colored dresses, each in their individual styles while the maid of honor dressed in gold.They carried white calla lilies.

Sophia Abshire, niece of the bride, served as flower girl. She wore a white top and tutu skirt in gold, wine and white.

Blake Dupuy, childhood friend of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included John Hungerford, brother of the groom; Thomas Abshire, brother of the bride; Trey Derouen, Anthony Khlorer, Wesley Scalisi and Leander Greene, all friends of the groom. Ring bearer was Braylon Tours, nephew of the groom. Ushers were James LeBlanc II and Joseph S. LeBlanc, IV, cousins of the groom.

The reception was held at Magdalen Place.

A surprise honeymoon trip for the bride was to St. Lucia Virgin Islands.

A rehearsal dinner was held Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Caldwell House in Abbeville hosted by the groom’s parents.

The couple will reside in Lafayette.