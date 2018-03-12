Hillarie Hebert - Lance Stein announce engagement

Hillarie Hebert and Lance Stein

James and Charlsie Hebert of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Hillarie Paige Hebert, to Lance Paul Stein of Ragley. He is the son of Paul Stein of Lake Charles and Pamala Rogers of Lake Charles.
The wedding will take place on April 21, 2018, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kaplan.
The future bride is the granddaughter of James O. ‘Teenyman’ Hebert and Florine Hebert of Forked Island, Charles and Danielle Suire of Kaplan and Danny and Margaret Prejean of Kaplan.
She is a 2011 graduate of Kaplan High School and a 2015 graduate of McNeese State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Ag Business. She is employed with Olivier Dermatology.
Grandparents of the prospective groom are the late Irving and Rena Stein of Lake Charles, LA and Joyce Comeaux of Lake Charles.
He is a 2008 graduate of Barbe High School and a 2009 graduate of Fire Academy. He is employed with the Lake Charles Fire Department.

