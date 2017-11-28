Jamie Boudreaux - Aaron Lee marry

Mrs. Aaron Lee

Miss Jamie Boudreaux and Mr. Aaron Lee, of Abbeville, became man and wife during a wedding ceremony on Friday, October 6, 2017 at the Ascension of Our Lord Church in Donaldsonville, La.
The bride is the daughter of David and Robbin Boudreaux of Donaldsonville, LA. Her grandparents are Lester and Jackie Chiquet and the late Frederick and Bernice Boudreaux, all of Donaldsonville.
The groom is the son of Al and Leisa Lee. His grandparents are Ronnie and Barbar Lee of Abbeville and Avert and Carolyn Guidry of Wright, LA.
The bride was escorted up the aisle by her father.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the Palazzo Bernardo in Donaldsonville, LA.

