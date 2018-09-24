Jena Landry - Connor Menard announce engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Boyd Dennis Landry of Maurice, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Jena Elizabeth Landry, to Connor James Menard of Maurice. He is the son of Dirk and Andrea Menard of Maurice.

The wedding Mass will take place on Friday, December 14, 2018, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville.

Grandparents of the future bride are Janelle Landry and the late Alvin Landry of Maurice and Charles and Rosalie Waguespack of Vacherie, LA.

Jena is a 2012 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School and a 2016 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority.

She is employed at Cecil Picard Elementary in Maurice.

Grandparents of the prospective groom are Aaron and LouElla Lalande of Maurice, LA and Larry and Kathy Menard of Duson, LA.

Connor is a 2014 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School and a 2018 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Petroleum Engineering. He is employed by Nalco Champion.