Jena Landry - Connor Menard united in holy matrimony

Miss Jena Elizabeth Landry of Maurice, Louisiana and Mr. Connor James Menard of Maurice, Louisiana were united in the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony during a 6:30 ceremony on Friday, December 14, 2018 at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, Louisiana. Father Neil Pettit was the celebrant for the Nuptial mass.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Boyd Dennis Landry of Maurice, Louisiana. Her mother is the former Cheryl Ann Waguespack of Vacherie, Louisiana. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Waguespack of Vacherie, Louisiana and Janelle Landry of Maurice, Louisiana and the late Alvin Landry. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Dirk James Menard of Maurice, Louisiana. The mother of the groom is the former Andrea Ann Lalande of Maurice, Louisiana. The grandparents of the groom are Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Lalande of Maurice, Louisiana and Mr. and Mrs. Larry Menard of Duson, Louisiana.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an ivory lace gown with delicate lace sleeves that flowed from a bateau neckline, and a richly beaded belt accented the natural waist. Embroidered lace continued to accent the curve-emphasizing silhouette. Finally, her look was completed by an illusion back with covered button closer and a chapel length train with covered buttons that cascaded from top to bottom. She wore an ivory, raw edge veil of delicate tulle, fingertip in length. The bride carried a cascade bouquet of Eskimo roses, white dendrobium orchids, white lisianthus accented with Italian ruscus foliage. Intertwined in her bouquet was a rosary from her maternal grandmother, which her mother also carried on her wedding day, and a handkerchief from Rome with her initials and wedding date monogrammed in light blue.

The bride was attended by her maid of honor and sister, Caroline Landry. Bridesmaids were Laura Landry, sister of the bride, Madison Landry and Ali Waguespack, cousins of the bride, Annie Briley, Megan H. Engro, Mia LeBeouf, and Leah LeBouef, friends of the bride. The bridesmaids wore full length sleeveless v-neck burgundy satin twill dresses by Alfred Sung. The high low hem featured a pleated skirt with a matching belt and side seamed pockets. They carried bouquets of quicksand roses, white waxed flowers, seeded eucalyptus accented with Italian ruscus foliage.

Katherine and Claire Trahan, friends of the bride, served as flower girls. They wore ivory satin and organza sleeveless dresses with a v-neckline. The ruche bodice featured a satin ribbon that formed a bow in the back of the dress, enclosed with satin covered buttons. Their hair was adorned with a crown of fresh flowers and they carried a bouquet of Eskimo roses and Italian ruscus foliage.

Cauy Menard, brother of the groom, served as the best man. Groomsmen were Lane Lalande and Auston Trahan, cousins of the groom. Other groomsmen included Drake Broussard, Jacob David, Brennan Gallet, Shay LaPorte and Wesley Meaux, all friends of the groom. The ushers for the wedding were Connor Goss, cousin of the bride and Hudson Menard, cousin of the groom.

The mother of the bride was escorted by her nephew, Connor Goss. She wore a lace embellished navy blue velvet evening gown. The gown was styled with delicate lace short sleeves and a gently flared full length skirt, featuring a stunning train.

The mother of the groom was escorted by her son, Connor Menard along her husband, Dirk Menard. She wore a Sachin and Babi gown in navy. The gown featured a one-shoulder neckline which was draped with an elegant bow atop the left shoulder. The center of the bow showcased an heirloom pearl and crystal brooch. The gown flowed into a column silhouette.

For the ceremony, scriptures were read by Kalynn Goss, godmother of the bride, and Angela Trahan, godmother of the groom. Serving as gift bearers were Ashlyn Broussard, cousin of the groom, and Jacie Legere, friend of the bride. Serving as program attendants were C.C. Patin and Elise Patin, friends of the bride and groom. Serving as the wedding music ensemble were Laura Humble, vocalist, Tommy Guidry, organist, and Jared Gray, trumpeter.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Magdalen Place which was decorated with beautiful flowers and ferns. Guests were entertained by Louisiana Red of Lafayette, Louisiana.

The groom’s parents honored their son and his bride-elect, along with their wedding party, with a dinner on the eve of their marriage at Riverfront Banquet Room in Abbeville, Louisiana.

After returning from a honeymoon to New York City, the couple will reside in Abbeville, Louisiana.