Jenci Sellers - Brock Dronet announce engagement

Jabian and Shelley Sellers of Abbeville are delighted to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Ms. Jenci Gabrielle Sellers, to Mr. Brock Michael Dronet.

Brock is the son of Rich and Pam Davis of Abbeville, and Corey Listi of Lafayette.

Jenci is an honor graduate of Southern Louisiana Community College, and a current student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She plans to graduate in May with a Bachelors Degree in Health Information Management and a minor in Health Informatics. She also plans to continue her education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for her Masters in Business Administration.

Brock is a graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School and is the owner of Platinum Installations LLC.

A winter wedding will take place at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in December.