Jenci Sellers - Brock Dronet exchange wedding vows

Miss Jenci Gabrielle Sellers and Mr. Brock Michael Dronet were united in the sacrament of holy matrimony on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Abbeville, Louisiana. Father Louis Richard officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jabian Reid Sellers of Abbeville, Louisiana. The bride’s mother is the former Shelley Ann LeMaire of Abbeville, Louisiana. Jenci is the maternal granddaughter of Mary Cheryl and Andre’ Roland LeMaire of Abbeville, Louisiana. Her paternal grandparents are Anna D. Savoy and Pierre Russell Sellers both of Abbeville, Louisiana.

Jenci is a graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where she earned a Bachelor of Science in 2018.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Rich Davis of Abbeville, Louisiana and Corey Listi of Lafayette, Louisiana. The groom’s mother is the former Pamela Marie Dronet of Erath, Louisiana. Brock is the maternal grandson of Charlene Ann and Curney J. Dronet, Jr. of Erath, Louisiana. His paternal grandparents are Rose Listi and the late Carlo Listi of Lafayette, Louisiana. His step-paternal grandparents are Mary Jane and Steven A. John of St. Clair, Missouri and the late James “Butch” Davis of Lonedell, Missouri.

Brock is a 2011 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School in Abbeville, Louisiana.

Escorted by her father, the bride dawned a David Tutera for Mon Cheri gown made up of a diverse color palette of ivory lace with a champagne underlay. It’s classic floral venise lace embroidery added a timeless touch while the intricate beading provided a flicker of contemporary glamour. The tattoo effect lace sleeves, a nod to days past, brought just the right amount of heirloom accents along with the scalloped eyelash edges and satin covered buttons. The show stopping shimmering mermaid silhouette accentuated every curve and boasted embellishments in all the right places. The scalloped edge of the chapel train added a touch of vintage glamour. The cathedral length veil edged with matching beaded lace, coordinated with the gown, added the ideal finishing touch.

The bride carried a nosegay bouquet made of black pearl roses. The roses were sprinkled with shimmers of gold and accented with large iridescent crystals. To complete the design, the roses were enveloped in a soft bed of grey dusty miller. In keeping with the tradition of something old, the bride chose her mother’s heirloom crystal rosary which was woven in the floral composition created by Tiona Broussard, aunt of the bride, of Abbeville, Louisiana. The bride’s stunning wedding band was custom designed by A Bryan’s Jewelers of Lafayette, Louisiana.

The groom wore a black fitted “Desire” tuxedo designed by Michael Kors with a black shirt and black tie. The best man, groomsman and ring bearer wore a modern fitting one button black notched tuxedo with white shirts and black ties. The father of the bride wore a modern fitted one button notched black tuxedo with a white shirt and ascot while the father of the groom chose the modern fitting one button black notched tuxedo with the traditional bow-tie.

The mother of the bride wore an elegant silver powder iridescent floor length gown with cowl neckline and ruching at the midriff.

The mother of the groom wore a beautiful maroon, floor length evening gown with an off the shoulder sweetheart neckline and mermaid bottom.

The maid of honor and bridesmaids wore classic floor length gowns featuring a bateau neckline and a cowl draped back with iridescent rose gold sequins atop a-nude blush net fashioned into a long elegant gown. The flower girl wore an ivory tulle ballerina length dress with champagne underlay and satin champagne shoulder straps crisscrossing in the back together with a matching sash and a vintage flower accent.

The bride was attended by her maid of honor, Jill Koch, life-long best friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Sloan Trahan, Kristin Chauvin, Shaniqua Meaux, Jessica Gerami, Victoria Munchrath, Airelle Van duzee, Anna Ratliff, Ashlyn Landry, and Maci Ardoin, all close friends of the bride and groom, Samantha Sellers, sister-in-law to the bride, Gabrielle Davis, sister of the groom, Kinsley Sellers, first cousin of the bride, and flower girl Madelyn O’Bryan, first cousin of the groom.

Conner Munchrath, close life-long friend and first cousin of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included Blake Morgan, Ben Bourque, Matthew Suire, Seth Chapman, Zach Hatch, Ridge Delcambre, Creighton Broussard, and Bryce Bodin all close friends of the bride and groom, Jardian Sellers, brother of the bride, Tyler Listi, Matthew Davis and R.J. Davis, brothers of the groom, Jacob Vincent and Carter Munchrath, first cousins of the groom. Wyatt Broussard, second cousin to the bride, served as the ring bearer. Dustin Landry, friend of the bride and groom, Asa Listi, brother of the groom, and Camden Sellers, first cousin of the bride, served as ushers.

For the ceremony, scriptures were read by Cindy LeJeune, great aunt of the bride, and Monique Vincent, aunt of the groom. Guests were presented with programs for the wedding ceremony.

Following the ceremony a reception was held at The Saint Theresa Family Life Center in Abbeville, Louisiana. Delicious food and drinks were provided by Rena Menard Catering of Abbeville, Louisiana.

A gorgeous and elaborate four-tier white chocolate-coconut wedding cake along with a two tiered red velvet groom’s cake was provided by Theresa Luquette of Kelvin’s Piano Bar of Abbeville, Louisiana. The entire event was captured with photos by Kailey Thomas Photography from Erath, Louisiana assisted by Jada Pedigo of Vermilion Lights Photography from Abbeville, Louisiana. Video was provided by Acadiana Video productions of Lafayette, Louisiana. Guests were able to strike a pose throughout the evening in the photo booth provided by Ohh Snap of Lafayette, Louisiana. Christmas family photos were offered via a Christmas setting backdrop and stage with photos taken by Silver Knight Productions, Terry J. Delcambre, Jr. of Abbeville, Louisiana.

The dance floor was filled all night thanks to the musical talents of Jason Broussard with Musical Solutions of Lafayette, Louisiana. Also provided was an area were children were entertained by writing letters to Santa Claus, Christmas coloring books with colors, and a balloon artist provided by MLR Magic of Lafayette, Louisiana.

The groom’s parents honored their son and his bride-to-be along with the wedding party by hosting a rehearsal supper on Thursday December 13, at the Mazen Grill in Lafayette, LA.

After returning from a honeymoon to Jamaica, the couple will make their home in Abbeville, Louisiana.